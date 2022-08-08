x
Barton Springs celebrates 30th anniversary of Save Our Springs ordinance

SOS was initially a citizen-led ordinance.

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday marks the 30th anniversary of the election that approved Save Our Springs (SOS), a citizen-led ordinance to protect Barton Springs' water quality and quantity.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that SOS resulted from environmentalists' three-year fight against a potential development they believed would hurt Barton Creek's water quality. 

The ordinance is "one of the strongest water quality laws passed by citizen’s initiative in the U.S.," the Statesman said, and paved the way for the Save Our Springs Alliance nonprofit.

SOS is even credited, according to the Statesman, as part of the reason why Austin is such an environmentally conscious city working to put the natural world first.

A free swim day and 6 p.m. ceremony at Barton Springs are set to celebrate the vote.

Read the Statesman's full report here.

