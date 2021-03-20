One person seriously injured after falling 40 feet at Barton Creek Greenbelt

The victim was airlifted to the Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is seriously injured after falling 40 to 50 feet down a cliff at the Barton Creek Greenbelt on Friday evening.

The incident happened near the 2800 block of Barton Skyway around 7 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Crews from the Austin Fire Department assisted to move the victim down around a 100-foot slope to the middle of the greenbelt to be hoisted by helicopter.

STAR Flight later hoisted the victim, who was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.