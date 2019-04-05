AUSTIN, Texas — Due to flooding conditions Friday, the following areas will be closed until further notice: Barton Creek Greenbelt, the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail and Barton Springs Pool.

For the safety of Greenbelt patrons, the Parks and Recreation Department asks that the public not use the greenbelt due to water, debris and erosion.

The Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail is also closed until a conditions assessment can be performed Saturday morning.

The flooding at Barton Springs Pool began around 7:20 p.m. Friday and it will remain closed until the pool cleanup is complete. Beginning on Sunday at 6 a.m., Deep Eddy Pool will provide morning hours until Barton Springs Pool reopens.

The Parks and Recreation Department will be monitoring these flood conditions and will update the public as conditions change and facilities are back in order.

