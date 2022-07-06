x
Austin police responds to barricaded subject on East Howard Lane

Few details are available at this time.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department responded to a barricaded subject call on East Howard Lane near Dessau Road Wednesday morning.

APD said at around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday that there was a large police presence in the 1500 block of East Howard Lane. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

APD later confirmed to KVUE that officers were responding to a barricaded subject call after police tried to serve a warrant.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

