Texas barbecue pop-up finds permanent home in Lockhart

Barbs B Q will serve Texas barbecue staples alongside unique offerings, including pork ribs with lime zest, a lamb chop special and a South Texas green spaghetti.

LOCKHART, Texas — A new barbecue joint is coming to Lockhart.

Woman-operated Barbs B Q is set to open at 102 E. Market St. between late February and early March, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Co-owners Chuck Charnichart, Alexis Tovias and Haley Conlin, alongside investor Joanne Irizarry, have leased out the 1,350-square-foot space for multiple years. The location can seat about 50 customers.

Charnichart told the ABJ her journey with barbecue began in Austin when she worked as a line director at Franklin Barbecue while going to college and trying to pay the bills. The 24-year-old also worked in barbecue in Oslo, Egypt, Zavala’s in Grand Prairie and the acclaimed Goldee’s in Fort Worth, before starting to organize her own barbecue pop-ups.

Meanwhile, Irizarry, who has invested in food trucks, was left with $20,000 smoker for a business that never materialized. She put out the call among the barbecue community and was connected with pitmaster Charnichart.

The spot in Lockhart, in an old bank overlooking the Caldwell County Courthouse, will join Texas barbecue restaurants such as Black’s BBQ, Kreuz Market and Smitty’s.

Barbs B Q will offer Texas barbecue staples alongside unique touches from the team, including pork ribs with lime zest, brisket with Mexican spices, a lamb chop special and an array of sausages. Sides will include a South Texas green spaghetti with creamy poblano sauce.

In its first month, Barbs B Q will only be open on Saturday as the team works to fine-tune operations and grown staffing.

