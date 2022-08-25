Mattel, Inc. announced it would be paying tribute to the Indianapolis entrepreneur and philanthropist as part of its Barbie Inspiring Women Series.

INDIANAPOLIS — Madam C.J. Walker, the first documented female self-made millionaire, is being honored with a new Barbie doll.

"The Barbie® Inspiring Women™ Series pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before," Mattel's product description of the doll reads. "The series proudly honors Madam C.J. Walker as its next addition."

One of the twentieth century's most successful women entrepreneurs, Walker made her fortune by developing and marketing a line of hair care and cosmetics products through the business she incorporated in Indianapolis in 1910, the Madam C.J. Walker Manufacturing Company.