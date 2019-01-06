AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for a suspect after a bank robbery in northeast Austin.

The robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. at the Woodforest National Bank inside the Walmart at 1030 Norwood Park Blvd.

Police said a man displayed a weapon and fled on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of money. He left behind his ballcap as he left the scene.

The suspect is described as an unshaven white man in his mid-30s to 40s, wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and a white ballcap with dark shades. He had several tattoos on his arms.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (512) 974-5092.