Here's how the ban on Russian oil will affect Texans

Aside from gas price increases, other household items will increase in price.

AUSTIN, Texas — With gas prices already on the rise, the recent ban on Russian oil imports has gas prices skyrocketing.

According to AAA, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $4 per gallon. When compared to this time last year, gas prices are currently $1.45 more per gallon.

“Prices are anticipated to keep rising due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact it’s causing on crude oil prices,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster in a press release KVUE received.

Some Austin residents are not happy about it. Mike Demerath wonders how much more he'll have to pay to fill up his tank.

"Fortunately, I have a smaller car," said Demerath. "It's still not that astronomical, but I know it's impacting. I mean that with inflation. It's impacting a lot."

Demerath said as the war with Ukraine escalates, people will have to explore other options like public transportation because prices are high.

However, with this ban, the U.S. has more to think about than just gas. About 60% of global oil consumption comes in the form of fuel. What's left goes to a surprising amount of household products.

Texas A&M professor Jim Lee said other household items will be getting more expensive.

"Plastic," said Lee. "You're wearing what? It's not 100% cotton. I can tell you that there's a lot of polyester in there. Your earrings, my glasses. Petroleum and petroleum-based products are everywhere right now."

Lee said anything packaged or made of plastic could go up in price. That also includes car tires, foam seat cushions and even your hygiene products like face creams and makeup.

However, the price hikes go beyond what's in our homes. Have you thought about what's used to make homes? Jeff Light, VP of operations at Hoar Construction, said construction companies will have to reevaluate the cost of certain projects.

"The increase in the cost of a barrel of oil also affects building materials that are made from petroleum and petroleum byproducts," he said. "This includes a lot of rubber-like materials used in roofing, waterproofing, and asphalt paving. This means projects that haven’t started will struggle to stay within their target budgets as these increases are factored in."

As for school districts, we reached out to Austin ISD, and they haven't been hit too hard by the oil ban.

"Higher fuel prices mean more spending," said an AISD spokesperson. "However, it does not impact services provided to our students. Our district has been part of the Texas Association of School Boards Energy Cooperative, which offers better rates on fuel than the daily market rate. All our terminals are equipped with fueling stations. We have buses ranging from 60 to 100 gallons, and our latest diesel invoice was for $3.04 per gallon."

