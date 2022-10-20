Balcones Canyonlands Wildlife Refuge celebrates its 30th birthday this Saturday

Since 1992, the federally protected land north of Lake Travis has drawn thousands of visitors.

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — Not far from the bustle of urban life, down a winding two-lane highway an hour away from the heart of Austin, there’s an unexpected oasis: the Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, with thousands of pristine acres of land protected by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

This Saturday, Oct. 22 the public is invited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the hard-fought effort to conserve the land and protect it from development.

With nearly 50 square miles of rolling hills, grasslands and rock formations, the canyonlands lie on the edge of the Texas Hill Country northwest of Lago Vista.

This national wildlife refuge protects two rare songbirds: the golden-cheeked warbler and the black-capped vireo by giving them a place to breed and nest.

But there’s much more here both above ground and below, including caves that run for miles beneath the hills that form a dark world where rare and unusual species like blind salamanders and other exotic forms of life survive and thrive.

Winding through the trees, there are ten miles of walking trails open to all.

“You can hike 365 days a year from sunrise to sunset,” said Kelly Purkey, who manages the wildlife refuge. “During the pandemic, we were the only gig in town, so a lot of people found us. That was kind of nice because a lot of people didn't know we were here. But now they do.”

Just in case you haven’t discovered this remarkable place, you might consider coming out for a free public celebration of the Balcones Canyonlands’ 30th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12-2 p.m. at the refuge’s Doeskin Ranch located at Bertram, Texas. It'll be a celebration of 30 years of conservation in a land as ageless as time itself.

