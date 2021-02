Police said the incident happened in the 4100 block of Balboa Lane around 8:50 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people are injured, including two children, after a reported shooting in northwest Austin on Wednesday night.

Police said the incident happened in the 4100 block of Balboa Lane around 8:50 p.m.

One adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center and two children were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe they know who the suspect is, but no one is in custody at this time.