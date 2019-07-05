AUSTIN, Texas — No matter how many channels you flip through, you're bound to catch a cooking show. They've become so popular, there are even ones with kids.

If your child is the next cake boss, consider sending them to a baking camp over the summer. There is a unique camp called Bake Austin and it's basically a culinary school for kids.

Chef Pascal Simon started it up five years ago. She teaches kids how to make sweet treats like cakes and cookies. This summer, she's also hosting some pasta camps.

During that camp, Simon will help your children make rainbow pasta and unicorn shaped ravioli. They'll work with natural food dyes and create patterns and shapes. Then kids can take the pasta home, make sauces and eat it with their family.

"For me, it's amazing to see them just blossom because also there are a lot of shows on TV about baking and cooking," Simon said. "I think it's more rewarding for them really because they get to take it home. How much fun is that? You get to be creative and then you get to gobble it all up."

Bake Austin is located east on 38 1/2 street. They offer two half-day camps every day. Some are in the morning, and some are in the afternoon for kids ages 8-16.

The camps run anywhere from May 27 through Aug. 16. For a full list of kid baking camps, click here.



For a full list of 2019 summer camps in the Austin area, click here.

