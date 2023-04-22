'We definitely want that closure' | Austin family hosts 5th annual event in honor of son killed abroad

22-year-old Bakari Henderson was beaten to death in Greece in 2017. Since then, his family's lead a foundation where they offer retreats to grief-stricken families

AUSTIN, Texas — July will mark six years since Bakari Henderson was killed while he was visiting the Greek island of Zakynthos days after his college graduation, and since then his family has done what they can to preserve his memory.

On Saturday, Henderson's family, along with The Bakari Foundation, hosted the 5th annual Bakari Legacy Event at the Archer Hotel at The Domain. Each year, the family adds a theme. This year's theme was "Carnivals Around the World."

"We wanted to represent just the various carnivals that happen around the world, the different cultures, the different cuisine, the different festivities that people have because Bakari loved traveling," said Bakari's mother, Jill Henderson.

The foundation's mission is to offer travel experiences to families who have lost loved ones, as well as to give young people a path to follow.

Recipients of this year's retreat were announced on Saturday, along with the foundation introducing free victim support services.

"It is to bridge cultural divides, to bridge that gap, to also share awareness of what different people are going through and who we are so that we learn more about each other," said Henderson. "We do a lot with our youth to help bring them, I guess, together and to also help them learn how to de-escalate conflicts."

Bakari Henderson was killed in July 2017 while he was visiting the Greek Island of Zakynthos. He was there to launch his clothing line, according to his family.

However, his life was cut short on a trip that was meant to be a celebration of not only his college graduation, but the start of a new beginning.

The incident, which started with a selfie at a bar, ended in deadly beatdown, which was captured on surveillance video.

Over the years, there have been two trials in his death -- a rarity in the court system due to it being a double jeopardy.

During the first trial in 2018, out of the nine attackers that were identified, three were acquitted, while six of them were convicted of deliberate bodily harm.

In 2022, the six convicted were found not guilty of intentional murder.

But, the family told KVUE on Saturday that despite the trials not going their way, they are still fighting for Bakari's justice.

"We're fighting to get the Supreme Court to overrule that decision so that we can have hopefully a third trial and get the justice that we are fighting for, which is to have murder charges, intentional murder charges," said Henderson.

The family said they received an update this weekend and are waiting for decision in order for it to be submitted to the Supreme Court for review.

"We definitely want that closure," said Henderson.

