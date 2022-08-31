The handler, a 26-year-old woman, allegedly got her hair stuck in a belt loader.

KENNER, La. — A 26-year-old baggage handler has died after getting her hair caught in a loading belt at Armstrong International Airport Tuesday night, according to NOLA.com.

26-year-old Jermani Thompson was unloading baggage from a Frontier Airlines flight when the incident occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Thompson was unloading baggage about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday when she was injured, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Detective Brandon Veal said.

Thompson worked for GAT Airline Ground Support, according to Erin Burns, an airport spokesperson. Mike Hough, CEO of GAT, said Thompson’s hair apparently became entangled in the machinery of the belt loader.

“We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able,” Hough said.

Thompson was taken to the Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner, where she later died from her injuries.

Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, provided the following statement: