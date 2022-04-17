Bad allergies? What you can do at home to stop air pollutants

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical offers up expert advice on easy tips to make your home an allergy-free zone.

AUSTIN, Texas — Allergy season is here and many Texans are feeling the pain. Whether you get itchy eyes or can’t stop sneezing, odds are that there are multiple allergens all around you, and even in your home.

Fortunately, there are some easy things that you can do at your own home to reduce those air pollutants. HVAC company Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical has been servicing Texas homes for almost 20 years and staff members say it’s not out of the ordinary for a home to become polluted with mold spores, chemicals, and dust, as well as many other toxins. But there are some easy things homeowners can to do limit air pollutants.

The most effective way to improve indoor air is to eliminate sources of pollutants or reduce their emissions. This can be achieved by following these tips:

· Get your HVAC system regularly serviced: Regular maintenance on air conditioning and heating equipment improves efficiency and extends system life. Your HVAC system should be inspected and serviced at least twice a year to maintain its efficiency and reduce repair costs.

· Duct cleaning: Since some dust and bacteria can make their way into your ductwork despite the presence of an air filter, it is a good idea to have your ducts cleaned regularly to help prevent their spread throughout your home. It’s also important to inspect the ducting for leakage as that will cause a large amount of dust/pollen to infiltrate the house.

· Adjust humidity to a proper level: Elevated humidity levels in your home can lead to the growth of harmful mold and mildew. The Environmental Protection Agency suggests that the most effective way to curb the growth of mold in your home is to maintain the relative humidity between 30 and 60%.

· UV air sanitizers: The filter in your HVAC system has only a limited ability to remove airborne bacteria and dust. The best way to eliminate virtually all of these harmful particles is to have a UV air sanitizer professionally installed. These devices use ultraviolet light to incinerate bacteria and dust particles, giving you clean, healthy air in your home that is virtually free of dust and germs.

“Texans are very familiar will allergies but many don’t take the steps needed to prevent those allergy symptoms,” says Vic Fredlund, HVAC Manager of Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical.

“Abacus just wants to make sure that the public is aware of these measures that are easy to implement in their homes.”