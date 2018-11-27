AUSTIN — As more dockless scooters hit the streets in Austin, business for another transportation method has seen a big decrease.

The Statesman reported B-Cycle bikes have seen a 40-percent drop in rides and revenue since scooters showed up this past spring.

B-Cycle is a company that has operated in Austin since 2013 giving residents and tourists the option to rent bikes for transportation.

Despite the lower numbers in business B-Cycle is staying put after signing a five year contract extension with the city this past spring.

So while there may be a rise in scooters across the city, Austinites will continue to have the chance to choose between what form of transportation they would like to use.

