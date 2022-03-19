x
Three injured in ax attack at Downtown Austin apartment complex

One man has been arrested after the incident.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking three people with an ax at a Downtown Austin apartment complex on Friday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. at the Lakeside Apartments at 85 Trinity St., just west of Rainey Street.

Police said it began as a disturbance between residents.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a third victim had minor injuries and did not need medical attention.

No other information is available at this time.

