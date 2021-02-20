Avoid the area | Killeen Hilton Garden Inn in flames

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen fire and police departments are currently working on a large structure fire at the Hilton Garden Inn in Killeen. They ask that drivers avoid the area.

Fort Hood officials released a statement later Friday evening that said they are aware of the fire that took place offf-post. Fort hood said initial indications show that all guests, including a few Soldiers, were evacuated and immediately rebooked in nearby hotels.

The statement went onto say, "This fire is another reminder to check in with each other. Throughout the winter storm, leaders have continually checked in with their teammates. We want to ensure our Soldiers are accounted for and have a safe place to stay. Beyond military accountability, we encourage our troops to call home to their family and friends."