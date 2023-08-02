How to avoid falling for door-to-door landscaping scams

Yard clean-up is underway for many and it's important to stay vigilant when it comes to hiring door-to-door landscapers.

AUSTIN, Texas — While yard clean-up is underway for many, it's important to stay vigilant when it comes to hiring landscapers.

Scammers unfortunately use desperate, tough times to take advantage of those needing help.

Officials with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) say you must stay alert whenever someone comes to your door offering services. After severe weather or storms occur, storm chasers come door-to-door offering quick repairs and fixes as homeowners or apartment renters are working to get back on their feet.

"You really want to do your research when having repairs done to your home and make sure you find a reputable contractor. Because in the end, if you do those quick repairs, you might pay more to have it fixed correctly in the long run," said Heather Massey with the BBB.

Massey says people want their repairs done quickly, but due to demand, there could be a waiting list. This is what causes people to look at other options.

"If they come to your door and they use high pressure sales tactics, they want you to act right then and there. They want you to sign over any insurance money that you have or pay cash on the spot," said Massey. "You want to take a pause. That is a red flag. Before you start any of this, make sure you reach out to your insurance company and determine what is covered and what is not."

The BBB explains that homeowners should get at least three quotes for the same scope of work to compare the costs of materials, any warranties and other upfront costs. Once you begin to have repairs done, check-in with the company that's doing the work, to ensure everything is being done correctly.

If you've been a victim of a scam or someone has reached out to you that may seem questionable, you can report it to the BBB scam tracker.

