Avery Ranch neighborhood asked to conserve water as contractors work to fix leaking valve

Austin Water is asking Avery Ranch residents to conserve water from 9 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday to help complete the repair process as quickly as possible.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Residents in Austin's Avery Ranch neighborhood are being asked to conserve water Friday evening as Austin Water contractors work to fix a leaking valve.

In an email to constituents Friday morning, Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly (District 6) said that the main is still working and contractors are working quickly to avoid customer impacts.

Austin Water expects the work to be completed overnight, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday. While water outages are not anticipated, customers in the area may experience a drop in water pressure while the repairs are underway, according to Kelly's email.

Austin Water is asking Avery Ranch residents to conserve water from 9 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday to help complete the repair process as quickly as possible.

The agency will provide potable water from a tanker truck and cases of bottled water Friday from 9 a.m. until noon and from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at 9501 Morgan Creek Drive. Customers should bring a container for the potable water.

Customers experiencing issues with their water service during this time should contact Austin Water's Emergency Customer Service Center at 512-972-1000.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube