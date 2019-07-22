BASTROP, Texas — The Avery McKay Salon has been declared a "total loss" after a fire erupted overnight.

The Bastrop Fire Department said it was called to 188 E. State Highway 21 for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found the fire was showing from the rear of the unoccupied salon.

Officials said the fire was extinguished with no injuries to the public or responders. Bastrop County ESD 2 assisted.

In a Facebook post published from the Avery McKay Salon page on Sunday, managers said they would be working to find a temporary location.

"I can't fully wrap my head around losing everything that I worked so hard for," wrote owner Kiley Sperry. "I'm still in shock and just now home from the early morning. I need to grieve today, and tomorrow starts a new day of being strong. For those of you who don't know, Avery McKay caught fire in the early morning. It's a total loss. But I have great insurance and I don't want our clients to worry."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

