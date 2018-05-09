ROUND ROCK, Texas — An auto-pedestrian crash near Round Rock has caused southbound traffic of Interstate 35 to be shut down, according to Round Rock police.
The crash happened in the 16200 block of I-35 near Grand Avenue Parkway, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. TCSO said the pedestrian is alive, but did not have exact details on the person's condition.
Round Rock PD said southbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Hesters Crossing Road. Texas DPS officials are headed to the scene.
