ROUND ROCK, Texas — An auto-pedestrian crash near Round Rock has caused southbound traffic of Interstate 35 to be shut down, according to Round Rock police.

The crash happened in the 16200 block of I-35 near Grand Avenue Parkway, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. TCSO said the pedestrian is alive, but did not have exact details on the person's condition.

Traffic Update: All southbound traffic is being diverted off IH 35 at Hesters Crossing per Travis County's request as they work a major accident. #rrtraffic — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) September 5, 2018

Round Rock PD said southbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Hesters Crossing Road. Texas DPS officials are headed to the scene.

