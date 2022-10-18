One dead following auto-pedestrian crash on Tesla Road and Harold Green Road

When on the scene, both ATCEMS and firefighters from the Austin Fire Department discovered one adult patient who was found to be unresponsive.

DEL VALLE, Texas — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian crash late Monday night.

At around 11 p.m. on Oct. 17, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) received a call to the intersection of Tesla Road and Harold Green Road for an auto-pedestrian crash.

When on the scene, both ATCEMS and firefighters from the Austin Fire Department discovered one adult patient who was found to be unresponsive.

About 15 minutes after being on the scene, ATCEMS medics received a deceased-on-scene pronouncement for the adult patient. There were no other pedestrians or patients involved in the crash.

No further information is available. This is an evolving story, check back for updates.