AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin on Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the 9500 block of N. Lamar Blvd. near the intersection with Rutland Drive around 8:20 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics declared a person dead on the scene.

Drivers have been told to expect traffic closures and avoid the area if possible.

No other information is available at this time.