Authorities searching for missing 22-year-old in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A 22-year-old woman has been missing since July 15, according to Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said that Micaela Gutierrez was last seen in southwest Williamson County on Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m. Authorities said she was wearing a turquoise shirt at the time that she disappeared.
If you have any information about where she is, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
