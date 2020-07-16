x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

local

Authorities searching for missing 22-year-old in Williamson County

If you know where she is, please call 911.
Credit: Williamson County Sheriff's Office
The 22-year-old woman has been missing since July 15, according to Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A 22-year-old woman has been missing since July 15, according to Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that Micaela Gutierrez was last seen in southwest Williamson County on Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m. Authorities said she was wearing a turquoise shirt at the time that she disappeared.

Credit: Williamson County Sheriff's Office
The 22-year-old woman has been missing since July 15, according to Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information about where she is, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

WATCH: Texas teen's death sparks launch of CLEAR Alerts

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas will extend time that schools will be allowed to stay online-only, Gov. Greg Abbott says

Field hospital at Austin Convention Center to open next week as city prepares for surge in COVID-19 deaths, APH says

Austin police investigating suspicious death near UT campus