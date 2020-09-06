Gainesville police posted on Facebook Tuesday that they found 30-year-old Jeremy Nathaniel Brown in the Red River next to his overturned, submerged car.

GAINESVILLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety discontinued an AMBER Alert issued Tuesday for 3-month-old Lyrik Aliyana Brown after Gainesville police said they found the man who took her.

Gainesville police posted on Facebook Tuesday that they found 30-year-old Jeremy Nathaniel Brown in the Red River next to his overturned, submerged car shortly before 4 p.m.

"The vehicle was removed from the river and an infant was located inside the vehicle in a car seat. The family has been notified of this information and a positive identification is pending," according to the Facebook post. Lyrik Aliyana Brown's condition was unclear and the Gainesville Police Department and Cooke County Sheriff's Department did not clarify.

Police said they removed Brown from the river and medical personnel checked him for any injuries. He was taken into custody on the warrant issued for him earlier Tuesday, police said.

Lyrik was last seen around 9 p.m. on Monday on the 700 block of North Howeth Street in Gainesville. Police said she was wearing a yellow onesie with hearts and flowers at the time.

Authorities said she weighs about 15 pounds and has a birthmark behind her right knee.

Gainesville police were looking for 30-year-old Jeremy Nathaniel Brown in connection to her disappearance.

Police said he was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls decal, and black and white Nike shoes.

He was last heard from in Gainesville, police said.

This is the third AMBER Alert in Texas in the last two days.

On June 8, Port Arthur police say a man forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home, shot her in the hand and kidnapped her 7-month-old boy. He is now in custody and the child is reunited with his mother.

On June 7, Irving police say a woman took a child from her grandparents. The child was found and returned tot he grandparents but the woman remains at large.

WFAA digital producer Jake Harris contributed to this report.