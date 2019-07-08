BASTROP, Texas — The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible human jaw bone found by a swimmer in the Colorado River.

On July 28, Remington Werner was swimming in the river near Bob Bryant Park in Bastrop when he found the bone on a sandbar. According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Werner then called Bastrop police, who turned the case over to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Maurice Cook told KVUE the sheriff's office then sent the bone, which has 13 teeth intact, to a Dallas area forensics lab for testing.

Sheriff Cook said the lab will hopefully be able to confirm if it is a human jaw bone, as well as other forensic matters associated with it, such as the age, sex and other factors of the person it belonged to.

"We're hoping that they can tell us a lot from it," Sheriff Cook said. "So we'll take that information once we get it, we will post it to the media so that we can develop possible victims through the media."

The Statesman reported that the investigation into the bone has been launched as a criminal probe, which is routine procedure whenever human remains are discovered that may be tied to a suspicious death. However, Sheriff Cook said there is no way to know at this time where the bone came from or whether foul play is involved.

"This could be something as simple as the river getting out of its banks at some point in the past and washing over some cemetery and washing the bones into the river," Sheriff Cook told the Statesman.

The Statesman reported that forensics investigators may be able to tell if the jaw bone came from a body that was embalmed and previously buried.

Sheriff Cook told KVUE the sheriff's office contacted the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) regarding the bone because the LCRA has authority over a larger area and the bone may have originated in some other county before washing up in Bastrop. The LCRA can also be on the lookout for any additional bones.

Sheriff Cook said it could be two or three months before the sheriff's office receives the lab results.

