Authorities investigating after body found by road in North Austin

ATCEMS said it is unknown at this time if the person's death is trauma or medical-related.

AUSTIN, Texas — Traffic is expected in North Austin as officials are investigating after a body was found by the road.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS), medics found a body by the road near Highway 183 and Cameron Road on the afternoon of May 15.

This comes as southbound Highway 183 is closed in the same area because of a crash. It is unknown at this time if the incidents are related.

Road closures are expected to continue in the area as law enforcement officials investigate the incidents.

