Authorities investigating after body found by road in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Traffic is expected in North Austin as officials are investigating after a body was found by the road.
According to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS), medics found a body by the road near Highway 183 and Cameron Road on the afternoon of May 15.
ATCEMS said it is unknown at this time if the person's death is trauma or medical-related.
This comes as southbound Highway 183 is closed in the same area because of a crash. It is unknown at this time if the incidents are related.
Road closures are expected to continue in the area as law enforcement officials investigate the incidents.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: