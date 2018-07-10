BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Officials have now identified four people killed in the crash on SH 95 south of 1441 on the morning of Oct. 7.

The passengers of the Honda, in which four people died, were identified according to a TxDOT crash report:

Sergio Aguas Casarrubia, 62, killed

Yadi Xiomara Paredes Ramirez, 30, killed

Monica Alejandra Paredes, 8, killed

Daicelin Sofia Paredes, 3 (airlifted to Dell Children's Medical Center with serious injuries)

Eris Regina Paredes, 1, killed

According to Texas Highway Patrol, DPS was notified about a two-vehicle crash near Old McDade Road around 11:38 a.m. They said the preliminary report is that a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling northbound on SH 95 at an unsafe speed due to weather conditions. A 1996 Honda passenger vehicle was traveling southbound when the pickup hydroplaned, causing the Honda to strike the passenger side of the pickup. The driver of the Honda and three of the passengers, including two children, died at the scene.

The pickup driver was taken to a hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The condition of the three-year-old remains unknown.

Susie Herndon lives just down the road from the crash. She recalled hearing what sounded like thunder and then seeing the “devastating” crash.

Herndon struggled to recall the image of the first responders working to save the child. She said they used “the jaws of life to get one of the kids out.”

"I’m still shook up every time I talk about it,” said Herndon. “Very emotional for the children that didn’t survive.”

