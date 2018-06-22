AUSTIN -- Stubb's, one of Austin’s iconic barbecue and music venues, revealed in a tweet their plans to stop using plastic straws.

We pledged to stop using plastic drinking straws. Americans use approximately 500 million straws daily. That's enough straws to circle the earth 2.5x. Effective immediately we will no longer be using straws. Join us in fighting pollution by saying 'no' to plastic drinking straws! pic.twitter.com/RbVSLLftBz — Stubbs Austin (@StubbsAustin) June 21, 2018

The venue pledged to put away the plastic effective immediately, tweeting, “Americans use approximately 500 million straws daily. That's enough straws to circle the earth 2.5x.”

Known for their live music and cold beer, Stubb’s asked their visitors to join them in the fight to end pollution by “saying ‘no’ to plastic drinking straws.”

Some of Stubb’s followers were thrilled by the change, one user responded with a tweet saying “other places should follow in your footsteps.”

Other users suggested using reusable straws, such as ones made out of stainless steel, or other substitutes such as biodegradable ones.

no plastic drinking straw

apagafonova

While the city of Austin doesn't have a ban on plastic straws, several other cities across the country including Malibu, Calif., Seattle, San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Fort Myers, Fla. have already eliminated the drinking utensils, according to the New York Times.

The New York Times reports that there is a global movement to gain control over the environmental impact of plastics, which aren't biodegradable and have been unloading into the world's oceans for decades.

© 2018 KVUE