AUSTIN, Texas — As many local businesses shut down, others are getting creative at reeling shoppers in.

Local bloggers are combining a block party, shopping and drinks to help small businesses keep on running.

"Stores are closing across the country left and right and there are almost no boutiques left in Austin," said Noah Marion, who owns and runs Noah Marion Quality Goods.

It was a lifelong dream for Marion to have his own business. He's been selling coffee and leather goods for more than 12 years.

"Running your own business is nearly impossible and every year you have another hurdle in front of your face," Marion explained. "You have to roll with the punches and run with it because if you do, you'll have great people around you."

There's a new pop-up crawl created by bloggers ATX&O, which allows people to explore businesses along South Lamar Boulevard.

"Bar crawl meets block party and pop-up market," said Ashley Brown with ATX&O. "Those are the many things that are the heart and soul of Austin."

The pop-up crawl is called the Lamar-bor Day Crawl, which will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 2 at Noah Marion Quality Goods, which is located at 2053 S Lamar Blvd.

"What we're doing is giving people a new way to interact with businesses," Brown said.

The group is trying to put a face on small businesses to encourage people to shop local and keep up with what makes Austin.

"You have to create events like this because people don't go out to shop anymore," Marion explained.

It's a unique community wide event, which hopes to keep small businesses from closing its doors.

"We are really wonderful people trying to do the things that make us happy," Marion said. "We'd all do better if we supported small businesses."

A portion of the money made in ticket sales will go to a scholarship fund called "Comics for College," a group that raises money for financially unstable students to help get them a higher education.

For tickets to Lamar-bor Day crawl, click here.

