AUSTIN — In mid-October a historic flood event took place in the Hill County, which sent floodwater through the Highland Lakes.

Lake Travis was closed after debris and floodwater became a hazard on the lake. On Wednesday, Lake Travis joined Lake Buchanan and Inks Lake as list of waterways that have been reopened since the flooding.

While the lakes have been reopened, the Lower Colorado River Authority stated boaters and those who head out on the lake need to use caution, especially at night, as there could be debris hidden underwater.

Those around the Mansfield Dam area can also breathe a sigh of relief after the last floodgate of four that were opened during the event, was closed on Wednesday morning. Downstream at Tom Miller Dam, the LCRA closed the last floodgate Wednesday afternoon.

While Lake Travis is now open, there are still a few of the Highland Lakes that remain closed. Lakes LBJ and Marble Falls are expected to remain closed until Friday, Nov. 9, according to the LCRA. The LCRA states this is due to debris in the water and unsafe conditions caused by the flooding.

During this time, property owners are allowed on the closed lakes for recovering and securing damaged property from the recent flood, if the property location is known, according to the LCRA.

The LCRA is expecting to lower lakes LBJ and Marble falls in early 2019 for about eight weeks to assist property owners recovering from the recent flooding. For more on this, click here.

