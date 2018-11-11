AUSTIN — A well-known pizzeria will be serving its last slices on Nov. 17.

Frank and Angie's Pizzeria opened in 1995 and served the Austin community for more than two decades.

“The handwriting was on the wall years ago and it’s just come time to do this. It’s best for me and it’s best for my family and you know that’s the way it had to be," said owner Mike Hutchinson.

Hutchinson said the booming central business district in downtown Austin played a factor.

“This is just not the right business model for this piece of property to have a little place like we’re having," said Hutchinson.

Now customers in the area are trying to get their last slice of pizza before it closes. Some told KVUE they've been eating there for years.

“I’m gonna miss this place so much. This is home, I know everybody. I know everybody who works here, I know the menu," said Nicole Marshall, who was visiting from Dallas.

Marshall's husband worked there when they first started dating.

Hutchinson said stories like that happened too often.

“I’ve had people approach me – been here 23 years and they had their fifth or sixth– when they’re 5 or 6 years old have their birthday party here and they’ve come every year for their birthday," said Hutchinson.

The owner said it's expected to be very busy over the next week before it closes and to plan accordingly.

