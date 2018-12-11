A freeze warning has been issued for the Hill Country and I-35 Corridor tonight through Tuesday morning. This is the first freeze of the season which is arriving about two and a half weeks earlier than normal this year.

Temperatures will likely already reach the freezing point for parts of the Hill County by 8 p.m. tonight, but check out the area wide temperatures Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be range from the upper 20s to low 30s. The only county in our viewing area not expected to see their first freeze will be Fayette County.

Don't be fooled by the number you see on the thermometer though. Winds Monday night into Tuesday will range from 15 to 25 mph sustained winds with gusts up to 35 mph. This means that wind chills across the region will drop into the teens and 20s.

The National Weather Service reminds us to protect the 4-P’s. People, pets, plants and pipes.

PEOPLE : Keep your family warm and check on any elderly family or neighbors that may need extra blankets, winterizing their homes or a warm place to stay.

: Keep your family warm and check on any elderly family or neighbors that may need extra blankets, winterizing their homes or a warm place to stay. PETS: Dogs and cats get cold too. Bring them inside at night to keep them healthy and safe.

Dogs and cats get cold too. Bring them inside at night to keep them healthy and safe. PLANTS : Either cover plants to keep them warm at night or bring them inside so they can flourish.

: Either cover plants to keep them warm at night or bring them inside so they can flourish. PIPES: Cover exposed pipes to prevent freezing and breaks.

An area wide freeze is likely Wednesday morning. Widespread lows will be in the 20s including low to mid 20s across the Hill Country. Austin will likely see morning lows 3-5 degrees below freezing! A third morning freeze is expected Thursday morning before we slowly warm up just in time for the weekend.

