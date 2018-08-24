AUSTIN, Texas — Evil MoPac has done it again.
After MLS2ATX announced the name and color scheme for the city's new MLS team, the satirical Twitter page gave its own rendition of what the team should be called.
The answer? The Austin Gridlock.
"🚨🚨WE HAVE A WINNER🚨🚨 After a week of fevered voting, Austin's MLS franchise will be called THE AUSTIN GRIDLOCK. Thx to Austin FC for playing seat filler this week. #MLS2ATX," Evil MoPac tweeted.
The new name comes as a result of a poll that Evil MoPac posted on Aug. 23.
Never change, Evil MoPac. Never change.