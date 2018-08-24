AUSTIN, Texas — Evil MoPac has done it again.

After MLS2ATX announced the name and color scheme for the city's new MLS team, the satirical Twitter page gave its own rendition of what the team should be called.

The answer? The Austin Gridlock.

🚨🚨WE HAVE A WINNER🚨🚨



After a week of fevered voting, Austin's MLS franchise will be called THE AUSTIN GRIDLOCK.



Tnx to Austin FC for playing seat filler this week.#MLS2ATX pic.twitter.com/0vppDWsotC — Evil MoPac (@EvilMopacATX) August 24, 2018

"🚨🚨WE HAVE A WINNER🚨🚨 After a week of fevered voting, Austin's MLS franchise will be called THE AUSTIN GRIDLOCK. Thx to Austin FC for playing seat filler this week. #MLS2ATX," Evil MoPac tweeted.

The new name comes as a result of a poll that Evil MoPac posted on Aug. 23.

The World Cup of Austin MLS Names...The Finals



Ignore flashy marketing masterstroke "Austin FC" and vote now in the only poll that matters: the 4 left standing from polling all week#MLS2ATX — Evil MoPac (@EvilMopacATX) August 23, 2018

Never change, Evil MoPac. Never change.

