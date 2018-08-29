AUSTIN, Texas — Criminal Justice Reform activist groups gathered outside of the capitol Tuesday to march from the front gate to the steps just in front of the capitol.

They marched to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous, "I have a dream" speech.

After activists marched, they were greeted by multiple political figures and community leaders who took to the podium to share their words about criminal justice reform.

Among the speakers were Mayor Steve Adler, Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate, Beto O'Rourke, Lt. Governor candidate Mike Collier, and others who delivered testimonials about criminal justice reform.

"So, this rally is to make sure that we come together as people and we understand to not only come together as people, but if you want change or any type of reform, it takes community and you can't build community if you're not willing to be around each other," said Fatima Mann, one of the organizers.

People who came out said it was nice to see others braving the heat for something they believe in.

"There’s a whole bunch of folks that you can go on and on about the hard work they’re doing, you know to make sure people have a fair shot here and it takes a lot more than a good attitude,” said Janis Bookout, who was at the rally.

Close to a dozen activist groups setup the rally and said they hope more can happen in the future.

