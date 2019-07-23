AUSTIN, Texas — "Thank You Austin!"

That's the name of the event the Army Futures Command hosted at the Long Center on Monday afternoon.

It was its way of celebrating the warm welcome from the community.

One year ago, July 13, the U.S. Army announced Austin as the home for the headquarters of the Army Futures Command.

"The people of Austin have been just tremendous hosts, and a way to thank the people here we wanted to give back to them," said Colonel Patrick Seiber, the communications director for the Army Futures Command.

The event was free and welcomed people of all ages.

RELATED: Army Futures Command celebrating Army's 244th birthday

There was live music from the 312th Army Rock Band, performances by the U.S. Army Drill Team and a parachuting demonstration by the U.S. Army's Golden Knights.

Specialist Michael Moore is an Austin native, and has served in the Army for more than three years. He is also on the drill team that performed Monday.

"It's fun showcasing us to different parts of the world and different age groups all through," said Moore.

The Army Futures Command is focused on modernizing the service and preparing for future wars. Austin is the command headquarters. Colonel Seiber says there are now more than 24,000 people working and serving within the command across 14 different countries and 24 different states.

They're still looking to hire more people in Austin.

“We’re still hiring in our headquarters we’re about 53% there, so we still got opportunities," said Seiber.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Video shows Downtown Austin shooting on Seventh Street that left woman injured

'The Bachelor' is going on tour with a live stage show

STOP THAT LICKING: This Texas Police department suggests another way to stop the 'Blue Bell lickers'