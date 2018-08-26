AUSTIN, Texas — People piled into Antone's nightclub in downtown for the "Stand With Russ" benefit.

Family and friends are raising money for Russ Hartman, the co-founder of Austin Daze Music Magazine. He was diagnosed with Friedreich's Ataxia, a degenerative disease that progressively damages the immune system. Hartman has issues talking and is confined to a wheelchair because of the disease.

“I’m just so grateful that everybody came through for me,” said Hartman.

His friends and family also spoke with KVUE.

“(Russ has) done so much for us, and he’s done so much for the music community in town. If you go out any night of the week, you’re gonna see him in the front row of any number of shows,” said Alex Marrero, a longtime friend of Hartman's.

“Seeing the support that he gets down here is incredible," said Greg Etter, Hartman's cousin.

The money is being raised for a new standing wheelchair that costs thousands of dollars. The insurance can only pay for a portion, so his friends and family are raising money for the rest.

"He’s a gem and a stable to the Austin music community," said Marrero.

Next Friday, there will be another benefit held at the Continental Club in South Austin.

To donate to Russ, click here.

© 2018 KVUE-TV