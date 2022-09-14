Residents in Austin encouraged to answer survey questions over I-35

The survey is available until Sept. 25 and has the same images and questions that were asked at the in-person open house.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is asking for public feedback regarding the project to rebuild and update portions of Interstate 35 through Central Austin.

On Aug. 27, the City of Austin partnered with the Downtown Austin Alliance and held a public open house for residents' opinions over the "Our Future 35: Austin's Cap and Stitch Program." They are now offering a virtual survey for those that want to add a comment but were unable to attend in-person.

The survey is available until Sept. 25 and has the same images and questions that were asked at the in-person open house. Once the survey closes, the public input will be used to inform the Our Future 35's vision, goals, objectives and measures to shape the concepts implemented in the project.

Our Future 35, a community-centered effort, was created to work alongside the Texas Department of Transportation's freeway project to rebuild the lower portions of I-35 in an effort to "bridge Central Austin – physically, socially and economically – through new caps and stitches," the mission statement read.