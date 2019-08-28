AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin woman is still shaken up after a large piece of concrete smashed through her windshield.

Katie Marek said it happened as she exited U.S. 183 South on Payton Gin Road Monday night.

"I was shocked and surprised," she said. "It was a loud explosion."

Marek, a Rouse High School freshman English teacher, was headed home from school when the unexpected happened.

"And as I was exiting to do the turnaround at Payton Gin, a rock or cement piece fell, just shattered through my window," she said.

Her Tahoe's windshield shattered on the passenger side, the rearview mirror hanging by a cable. Tiny shards of glass scattered on the seats and floorboard.

Photos by KVUE's Jenni Lee.

Jenni Lee

Photos by KVUE's Jenni Lee.

Jenni Lee

And that piece of concrete that caused all the damage?

"It traveled through the window, passed my face and into the backseat and onto the floor," said Marek.

Marek said after the initial shock, a couple of things came to mind.

"Part of it reminded me of the 2016 rock throwers – and I'm not saying somebody threw that rock but it looks like a piece of curb with yellow paint on it so that's scary to me," Marek said. "[And] the bridge was collapsing on [Interstate] 35 just last week so that was another thought," she said.

Photos by KVUE's Jenni Lee.

Jenni Lee

RELATED:

Debris on I-35 northbound lower deck caused by crash on upper deck hitting rail, TxDOT confirms

Man arrested after allegedly throwing large brick at car in North Austin

San Marcos police arrest man accused of throwing rocks at local businesses

Even though Marek said this happened Monday night around 9 p.m., she didn't call the police until Tuesday morning.

KVUE asked her why she didn't call the police that night.

"I was in a state of shock. I thought, initially, 'I should stop but I don't feel safe.' I was covered in glass, I had glass in my eyes, my mouth, my hair, it was all in my dress so I showered and then it was 10:00, so I just went to bed," she said.

Now she just wants to get the word out so drivers can be as careful as possible.

Austin police said they are reviewing this incident and will determine if an investigation is needed.

WATCH: Police searching for San Marcos rock throwers

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

UT police chief calls on Mayor Adler to prohibit homeless camping near campus

Matthew McConaughey officially joins UT Austin faculty as film professor

Downtown Austin grocery store considering closing doors earlier due to homeless issues

Travis County sexual assaulter convicted 7 months ago still has no sentence

Jessi Combs, 'fastest woman on four wheels,' dies in car crash