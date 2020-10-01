AUSTIN, Texas — A 33-year-old woman has been arrested after police found her passed out in a car hours after she dropped off her child at a doctor's appointment, according to an Austin Police Department warrant for her arrest.

On Dec. 16, a police officer was called to the Carousel Pediatrics located at 7112 Ed Bluestein Blvd. A staff member who worked there told police that Vanessa Marie Figoroa brought her 18-month-old child in for an appointment. When the appointment ended, the staff tried to call Figoroa several times. By the time an officer arrived, the warrant said the appointment had ended about an hour-and-a-half earlier.

The warrant said that an hour after an officer responded, Figoroa was found sleeping in an SUV outside the office. Inside the vehicle, the officer found a "screaming" 6-month-old child, a loaded gun, meth and marijuana.

She was placed under arrest and the father arrived at the scene, police said.

Figoroa faces charges including the unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment, according to the warrant for her arrest.

As of Jan. 10, she is not currently in the Travis County Jail.

