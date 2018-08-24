AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police found the body of a woman who was last seen walking on North Capital of Texas Highway last Monday after encountering car trouble with her fiance.

Authorities said detectives and search and rescue K-9s found Angela L. Morris, 47, deceased in the woods behind a business complex near West Courtyard Drive and North Capital of Texas highway just before 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 26,

KVUE spoke to Morris's fiance, Andi Davies, Thursday, when he hadn't heard from her for three days.

Davis says the two were driving along 360 on their way to an appointment that afternoon when their tire blew. The couple pulled over on Lakewood Drive, replaced it and got back on the road. Then, when the spare also went out near Courtyard Drive, she realized she'd left the lug nut key behind.

“Angela said 'I'm just going to make my way there since it's not that far,'” said Davies.

Davies, who has a prosthetic leg, stayed in the car. But, when she didn't return after four hours, he got concerned.

“Where is she? That's all I kept … I kept looking out the window looking for her to walk up that hill and that's all I was thinking where are you,” said Davies.

She didn't come back, prompting him to call police. The two had been together for nine years and were planning to get married.

“She's just kind,” said Davies. “She'll doing anything for everybody."

Then, the unthinkable happened on Monday.

“Just a nightmare, an absolute nightmare,” said Davies.

Davies said the only thing she was carrying were two bank cards and her ID. He also said she had third-degree burns on her left arm.

Austin police said homicide detectives and the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating Morris' death. They're also sorting through tips that were sent into the police department about her disappearance.

Anyone who has information about this case should contact the homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.

