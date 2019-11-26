AUSTIN, Texas — ***Editor's note: The video above was published in 2018.***

An Austin woman has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after she struck and killed a motorcyclist on E. Ben White Boulevard Sunday evening.

Police said 30-year-old Amanda Overman was driving a maroon, 2003 Honda CR-V westbound in the 1100 block of E. Ben White Blvd when she lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median.

The vehicle then ricocheted back into the roadway and hit Risean Deontay Lee Green, who was driving a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle, police said.

Green was transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and died there at approximately 7:44 p.m. Sunday, police said.

According to APD, Overman pulled into a shopping center after the crash and called police. Officers conducted a DWI investigation on Overman at the shopping center and determined she was intoxicated.

Overman has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

You can get paid $1,000 to binge watch Christmas movies

Round Rock HS teacher arrested for improper relationship with student, officials say

Free ride? These 6 organizations get free rent from the City of Austin

H-E-B price check: What you’ll pay depends on store location