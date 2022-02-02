Austin-area residents flock to grocery stores ahead of winter storm

"People are not playing this year about the freeze coming," one Twitter user said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Ahead of a winter storm that is brewing, people across the Austin area are flocking to grocery stores to prepare.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Gillespie, Hays, Lee, Llano, Mason, Milam, Travis and Williamson counties for Thursday, Feb. 3, from 3 a.m. until 6 p.m. After a cold front moves in Wednesday night, freezing rain and sleet will likely cause icing issues Wednesday into Thursday.

Subfreezing temperatures in the forecast are also a concern.

In the event that you need to hunker down or don't have power, it's necessary to have a seven-day supply of non-perishable food, a can opener and one gallon of water per person, per day.

Photos spreading on social media show bare or nearly-bare shelves at H-E-B and other favorite grocery stores in Central Texas.

This all comes almost one year after the February 2021 winter storm, which led many across Texas to lose power and eventually water. Many on social media are referencing last year's event, saying residents are "traumatized."

Twitter user @t_steinwald tweeted a photo of lines of cars outside an Austin H-E-B.

"Lines of cars just trying to get into H‑E‑B today here in Austin," she said. "Texans are straight up traumatized from last years [sic] storm."

Another Twitter user said she spent two hours at her H-E-B, with most of her time spent waiting "in a line that went back two aisles."

Bryan Miller said on Twitter, "People are not playing this year about the freeze coming."

For a variety of reasons, this winter storm is not expected to be a repeat of the 2021 February storm.

However, it's best to prepare for freezing temperatures and the possibility of power outages. We put together a guide for preparing your home and car.

