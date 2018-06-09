AUSTIN — The City of Austin announced Thursday they will appeal an injunction to the city's paid sick leave ordinance to the Texas Supreme Court, according to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

This comes after an Austin-based state appeals court blocked the ordinance from going into effect back in August.

RELATED:

State appeals court temporarily blocks Austin’s paid sick leave ordinance

The paid sick leave ordinance was originally passed by Austin City Council back in February. The city wanted to allow workers at some private Austin businesses to accrue up to 64 hours of paid sick leave annually. Small businesses with 15 or fewer employees were expected to have a paid sick leave cap of 48 hours, Austin American-Statesman reported.

The ordinance was set to begin Oct. 1.

© 2018 KVUE-TV