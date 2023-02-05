Injured bald eagle recovering in Central Texas facility

"He was desperate to survive. We wanted to make sure we gave him all the help we could."

Example video title will go here for this video

ELGIN, Texas — An injured bald eagle is recovering in Central Texas.

The bald eagle is on his road to recovery at the Austin Wildlife Rescue facility in Elgin.

Executive Director Hayley Hudnall helped take him in.

"He was desperate to survive. We wanted to make sure we gave him all the help we could. He had an injured wing," said Hudnall.

The bald eagle was spotted outside College Station.

Hudnall said she believes a car hit the eagle. He lost a lot of feathers, injured his wrist and was underweight.

Hudnall said there are not many rehab centers in Texas for bald eagles, especially with cages as big as theirs, so he was brought to Elgin.

He was unable to fly when he arrived.

"When he first came, it was everyday treatment. The wounds were bad enough and deep enough we didn't want infection from happening."

The bald eagle has lived at the rescue for about a month now.

"Before we even gave him food, we did a lot of fluid therapy. We actually put fluid under his skin, so he absorbs it a lot faster, and was on some pain meds, antibiotics, and again he had to be sedated. He was not happy. So, he was be sedated every day while we changed his bandages until he got to the point he didn't need the bandages. He was kind of quietly healing on his own."

Over the past couple weeks, he is starting to fly again but is not ready to be released just yet.

"He doesn't have enough lift," said Hudnall. "We need to make sure that a bird not only can fly straight but lift, so he can get up and get height. We think it will be another two to three months before has enough feathers to get that lift."

The bald eagle remains in the large flight cage so he can practice his flying and build his muscles. Once he's healthy enough, they will release him back into the wild.

PHOTOS: Bald eagle recuperating at Austin Wildlife Rescue 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | Twitter