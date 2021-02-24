Austin launches website to help residents with winter storm repairs

The website is filled with information to help residents and businesses navigate repairs.

AUSTIN, Texas — Did the winter storms leave you with damages you have no idea how to repair? Head over to austintexas.gov/atxrepairs.

The City of Austin has launched a new website filled with helpful resources for residents or business owners to navigate repairs caused by last week's winter storms.

The site includes information about:

plumbers, electricians and other contractors

code compliance and service requests

the City's permitting process

homeowner's funding assistance

federal and local assistance programs

"Our top priority continues to be helping our community recover from the devastating effects of Winter Storm Uri," said City Manager Spencer Cronk. "Launching austintexas.gov/atxrepairs is one of many tools implemented to help Austinites rebuild from last week’s storm. We believe providing this information in one easily accessible location will help our community repair their properties quickly and safely."

Austin will be partnering with a list of governmental agencies and community groups to maintain this list of resources, and City staff will be updating the website as new information becomes available.