AUSTIN, Texas — As the Austin area braces for a chance for severe weather Friday afternoon, The Austin Independent School District and the Round Rock Independent School District have announced that after-school activities have been canceled.

This means that athletic events, after-school care and any other Austin or Round Rock ISD events happening after classes end are canceled.

This article will update if other closures are announced in the Austin area.

Central Texas is under an Enhanced Risk (three out of five) of severe weather. The storms may bring large hail and gusty winds. As of now, the threat of tornadoes remains low. The biggest risk for severe weather is expected to start at 4 p.m. and potentially end at 11 p.m.

