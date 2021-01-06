Driver rescued from floodwaters as rain continues in Austin area

The driver got stuck off of U.S. 290 near Manor.

AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency crews rescued a driver who got stuck in floodwaters Tuesday morning. Rain has pummeled down on the Austin area for several days now.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the driver was stuck at Old Kimbro Road and FM 1100 off of U.S. 290. That's west of Elgin High School.

Medics were called to the area at around 7 a.m. ATCEMS said that a car with one person inside was stuck in rising water about waist high with a strong current.

A STAR Flight helicopter flew to the car and hoisted the driver out to safety. The driver was not injured.

As heavy downpours continue in the Austin area, it is imperative that drivers heed the warning to turn around, don't drown. Here are some tips for driving in rainy conditions.

Roadways can fill up quickly when it starts to rain in Central Texas. A car can get swept away in as much as 12 inches of water. Here's how you can check road conditions before you head out to drive.