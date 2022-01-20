Cold weather shelters open in Austin

A hard freeze is expected overnight Thursday into Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Ahead of a hard freeze in the forecast Thursday night into Friday, Austin and Travis County are opening up cold weather shelters for those who need to stay warm.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s Thursday with wind chills making the weather feel much colder. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area through 6 a.m. Friday.

The Austin area could even see some wintry precipitation, which could mean some light icing on elevated roads and some minor snow or sleet accumulations on grassy surfaces.

The Austin Emergency Management office has activated cold weather shelters in the area for people in need Thursday. If you need shelter Thursday night, you need to go to the One Texas Center located at 505 Barton Springs Road between 6 and 8 p.m.

Screenings for COVID-19 will be done as people are registered. You can call 512-305-4233 to reach the City's 24/7 hotline.