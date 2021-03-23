Timeline: One storm system moves out of Central Texas, another system moves in

Showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday and Thursday for Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday night's storms proved that spring weather is in full swing. Several reports of large hail and wind damage were reported.

Fortunately, Tuesday will be sunny and dry with highs in the 80s. Surface high pressure quickly turns Tuesday's winds to the south during the afternoon.

The second system of the week arrives Wednesday into Thursday bringing more showers and storms. A few storms could strong to severe.

Be sure to download KVUE's app for updates and to check radar 24/7: kvue.com/app.

Here's a timeline that breaks down when we expect to see the next system move through.

Timeline of mid-week storms in the Austin area

Wednesday morning starts with clouds and scattered showers as a surface warm front lifts north through the area.

Wednesday afternoon, a line of showers and thunderstorms develops near San Angelo then moves from West Texas to North Texas. This will create storms to the north of Austin. A few of those storms could reach our northern counties. The main threat with these storms will be damaging wind.

Wednesday night through Thursday morning, a cold front will then move in after midnight Wednesday into Thursday morning causing more storms to develop. A few of these storms could be on the strong side with locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Overall, it looks like rainfall totals next week will be in the half-inch to the inch-and-a-half range. This is great news as Central Texas is currently under a moderate drought with a severe drought starting to build in for parts of the KVUE viewing area.

This weekend looks wonderful with sunshine and highs in the 80s. A weak, dry front moves in Saturday night into Sunday morning, but it doesn't look like it causes much of a change.